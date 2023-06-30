ICT policy framework will deepen penetration in Anambra – Agbata

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Chukwuemeka Agbata, Managing Director of Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency, says the proposed State ICT Policy Framework, designed by the Agency, will deepen digital penetration in the state.

In a statement signed by Angela Nwanodu, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra ICT Agency, said the policy framework would serve as a roadmap for the implementation of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ in the state

He said the Agency would be the first-ever ICT stakeholders’ engagement workshop, scheduled for July 6 to review and finetune modalities for the takeoff of the policy framework.

The Agency boss said the workshop would be a hybrid session involving physical and virtual participation in order to ensure optimal participation of the targeted stakeholders.

Agbata said this was in line with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s desire to harness the vast knowledge base of stakeholders in the Technology ecosystem to evolve a State ICT.

“It is the belief of Mr Governor, who finds expression in the activities of the State ICT Agency, that Anambra needs to keep pace with the direction the world is going, which is technology.

“For this to be done effectively, ICT stakeholders need to commit to an understanding and engagement that will streamline activities in the technology ecosystem in order to deepen its penetration in the state.

“The stakeholders’ engagement workshop will herald the validation of the State ICT policy framework, after inputs from participants,” he said.

Agbata said the aim is to achieve a policy that will serve as a compass for all ICT-related initiatives of the Soludo administration.

He said the programme was a proactive strategy that would engender better understanding of the policy framework and seamless contributions from stakeholders.

“The policy framework is one that would provide a clear blueprint towards building a digitally inclusive, innovative, and smart Anambra,” he said. (NAN)

