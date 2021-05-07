Summitech Computing Ltd., an ICT firm, on Friday, said its hospital management software, “Indigo” was being upgraded for easier access to patients’ records.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Mr Adekunle Kunle-Hassan, said this at a virtual meeting in Lagos.

According to him, Indigo is a healthcare management software that reduces patient’s waiting time and offers easier access to comprehensive records of patients.

He said the upgraded software would be launched in the coming weeks, and that the upgrade would also come with an expansion programme to increase the reach of its services.

“To strengthen our health system and make it uncompromised, effective, and efficient, Summitech recognised the gap and introduced the first version of Indigo.

“The software is one that finds ways of trimming financial and human resource waste and make the system responsive to the real health needs of the people, and enhance the hospital’s visit experience.

“Indigo was built with the aim of digitising patient records, reducing patient’s waiting time, improving hospital management of its inventory, and payments and access to comprehensive reports.

“This is currently used across eight healthcare centres in Nigeria, including the largest eye clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Kunle-Hassan said.

He assured that the company would remain committed to quality products and services that would address consumers’ needs.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr Babatope Olosunde, added that apart from the company’s positive healthcare footprint, Summitech was committed to providing great commercial benefits from its products.

“We ensure that hospitals, developers and other clients alike, can look forward to a high standard of execution, speed, and great quality products.

“Our IT technical support goes beyond monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks of our clients.

“We ensure that their businesses are transformed into profitable and data-driven organisations, where collaborations and access to critical data is achieved,” he said.

Olosunde said the company was committed to quality assurance and standard to ensure software quality.

“We are right now certified by the International Software Testing Qualifications Board, to train global certified testers.

“In 2008, we began offering quality assurance training to 10 communities, to provide them with skills which will empower their ability to generate income, and open doors to various career paths,” he added. (NAN)

