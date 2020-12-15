ICT expert urges government to establish more entrepreneurship centres in Nigeria

Mr John Ademola, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert has appealed to Federal Government to establish more entrepreneurship centres in the country to harness the potential of Nigerian youths.

Ademola, also Director, SOFTRAY Technology Institute said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

He also called for proper evaluation and monitoring of Nigerian students to ensure efficiency in learning.

According to him, education is the key to success in all ramifications, government should ensure that quality education is provided for better development of the country.