ICT expert urges FG to focus on capacity building in emerging technologies

An Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) expert, Mr Jide Awe, on Monday urged the Federal Government to focus on developing citizens’ capacities and capabilities on emerging technologies.

Awe, Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the development would help to drive the digital economy and boost development in the ICT ecosystem.

“The government’s interventions should focus on being proactive and responding to disruption from global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical outcomes.

“Youth innovation should be paramount to realise our youth’s potential through disruptive innovation to meet demands, drive trends and reduce digital dependence on the West, Asia and big technology companies.

“There should be digital inclusion, especially in education, health, agriculture and other critical areas.

“Strategy and policy development that are inclusive and stakeholder-driven are needed, while emphasis should be on strengthening the National System of Innovation,” Awe said.

He also said there should be domestication and implementation of the African Union’s Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2024 (STISA-2024).

He added that part of the efforts that impacted the sector in 2021 included the policy linking Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to National Identity Numbers.

According to him, the extension of deadlines has been positive as it is integral to Digital Identity management which is critical for the digital economy agenda.

“The next stage is to seize the opportunities of digital identity for legal identity, transparency, data sharing, privacy, cybersecurity, ethical risks and tracking/tracing among others to meet needs and solve problems in sectors of governance.

“The award of licences for the 5G Network spectrum auctioned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is another major regulatory development.

“The licence is just the first step; it is one thing to fight for the licence and it is also critical to hold companies that won the bids accountable.

“They must deliver through their business cases to enable the country and Nigerians to derive the benefits of 5G,” he said.

Awe added that conscious efforts towards developing the sector would also increase ICT sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product of the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

