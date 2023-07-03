ICT expert commends Mutfwang on Gwaman’s appointment as PITCDA D-G

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

Mr Simeon Tanko, an ICT expert, has commended, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on the appointment of Mr Datong Gwaman, as Director- General, Plateau Information and Communication Technology Development Agency(PITCDA).

Tanko made the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja, saying the success of any administration was largely dependent on the quality of personnel appointed to serve in it.

He said usually it is not usually an easy task to identify people who are ready to lend their intellect, time and energy to the governance.

He said through the appointment Mutfwang had demonstrated ability to identify the type personnel that would add value to his administration.

Tanko expressed optimism that Gwaman would ensure that PITCDA was run transparently and contribute his quota to ensure that the agency delivered on its mandates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before his appointment Gwaman was Head, Business Relationship Management (Operations Directorate) at Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja

He had on several occasions deployed his proficiency as a Business Analyst on the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

His career at the apex bank also saw him head the Information Technology Infrastructure Operations and had also risen to management level at the Bank of Agriculture.

(NAN)

