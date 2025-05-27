 ICT effective tool for job creation, economic diversification-Abbas

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas says ICT is effective tool to create jobs for millions of Nigerian youths and economic diversification for the country.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Abbas said this while declaring open a public hearing on two bills pending before the house on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two bills are, A Bill to Establish the Federal Institute of Information Technology, Idanre, Ondo State.

Another one is A Bill for an Act to Promote Information Technology Education, Entrepreneurship and Infrastructure Development across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The speaker, represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka, said that ICT would serve as a strong barrier against the challenges of unemployment and social discontent.

He expressed optimism that the bill on ICT when passed, would go a long way in equipping the youths with skills that align with the demands of the 21st century workplace.

“These initiatives align seamlessly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on youth empowerment and job creation.

“It is imperative for us to explore how ICT can transform the way education is conducted, how students learn, how knowledge is transmitted and how educational processes are managed,” he said.

Abbas reiterated on the imperatives of the country tapping into the immense potentials of emerging ICT technologies to revolutionise the education system.

He said that public hearings of that nature were platforms for the citizens, experts and other stakeholders to contribute to shaping the ICT for future education in Nigeria.

According to him, “such contributions will not only guide lawmakers in further legislative works but also provide valuable insights into the probable outcomes of these bills.

The speaker, however, urged all to recognise that the success of the bills transcended legislative processes.

He, therefore, called for collective commitment of stakeholders to implementing policies that would redefine the roles of technology in national development.

The Chairman, House Committee on Digital and Information Technology (ICT), Rep. Adedeji Olajide, said that the bills aim to provide job opportunities for the unemployed youths of Nigeria.

Olajide who thanked Abbas for his usual support, said that the objective of the public hearing was to obtain information and assemble expert opinions on the proposed legislation.

He said that it would also provide citizens with the opportunity to take part in the legislative process.

The sponsor of the Bills, Rep. Festus Akingbaso, representing Idanre Federal Constituency, Ondo, said that the aim of the bill was to bring Nigeria at par with global communities in terms of technology.

Akingbaso said that the institute if established would provide employment and contribute to the economic development of the country.

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Abdullahi affirmed the agency’s commitment to enabling digital literacy in Nigeria.

Abdullahi, represented by Mr Emmanuel Edet, Programme Manager, NITDA, said that the agency was in full support of the bill to advance technology and digital development in Nigeria.(NAN)