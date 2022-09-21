ICRC trains journalists on humanitarian reporting

By Franca Ofili

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has commenced training for journalists to enhance their skills in humanitarian reporting.

Mr Robin Waudo, the Communication Officer at ICRC, stated this at a two-day workshop for media professionals on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the workshop was aimed at improving the reportorial skills of journalists, in reporting humanitarian issues in the region.

Waudo said that ICRC has been active in bringing relief to victims of war and natural disasters across the world, through its policy of impartiality, neutrality and independence.

He said that the organisation had assisted people after arm conflict and also linked many missed persons with their families.

” We do not take side in our activities and do not discriminate due to the principles of the organisation.

”On health issues, we are working in 17 clinics in different parts of the country. We do medical support and train healthcare providers,” he said.

Waudo said that more than 25,000 missing persons, mostly children have been reported to ICRC.

He said that the organization`s mandate was to protect the dignity of victims of armed conflicts as well as other situations of violence.

Mr Musa Yahaya, the Communication Field Officer, ICRC Jos office, said that the organisation is an independent entity.(NAN)

