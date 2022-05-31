ICRC trains 20 Hisbah personnel on first aid treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has opened a training for

20 Hisbah personnel on first aid application and treatment in Kano State.

The ICRC Head Officer in Kano, Mr Said Midadi, said while declaring the training open in Kano on Tuesday that “training

is a basic component of every society.”

According to him, Hisbah personnel should be on hand to offer first aid treatment to accident victims before referring

them to hospital for comprehensive assessment.

He added that “ICRC had been training medical staff, security operatives in Kano and we will extend same to other religious

groups like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.”

Mr Ameachi Odili, the First Aid and Steel of the ICRC, said the goal of ICRC as a first aid officer was to ensure that personnel

received first aid knowledge on how to respond to emergency cases.

One of the participants, Hajiya Halima Zubairu, who is a teacher at the training department of the board, said she had learnt

how to handle various cases of domestic accidents.

She said “I have learnt how to handle accidents at home or offices and in my neighborhood, before referring victims for

comprehensive treatment.

“As a first aider, we will collaborate with the enlightenment unit of Hisbah board and train other staff across the 44 local

government areas of Kano State.

“As a teacher, my students will know more on what first aid is all about and how to be of help to one another whenever there

is an accident.”

She thanked the ICRC for organising the training. (NAN)

