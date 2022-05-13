ICRC distributes assorted seeds, cash to 24,000 farming households in Borno

The International Community For Red Cross(ICRC) on Friday began distribution of assorted seeds and cash to 24,000 farming households for the 2022 cropping season in Borno.

Speaking at the distribution in Maiduguri, Mr Muhammed Hussain, an Agronomist from the Economic Security Department of the ICRC, said that households will also get N54,000 to improve their self-sufficiency and independence from food assistance.

He said that 8,000 beneficiaries were drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The organisation is also targeting additional 5,000 farmers in Dikwa, 2,000 in Ngala, 3,500 in Bama and 5,000 in Monguno Local Governments.

”The farmers were selected considering their access to safe lands in their respective localities, ability to farm in the season and the scale of their vulnerability.

”Each farmer will received 0kg of bag of maize, 1.5kg of millet, 10kg of rice seeds, 7Kg groundnut, 5kg of Okro and 4kg of cowpea.

”Eaxh farmer will also get N20,000 as multipurpose cash to enable them buy other things like agro chemicals, land renting, payment for land clearing and other needs,” he said.

The distribution, according to him, would significantly improved and restored community livelihoods as well as enhanced their food security for self reliance.

Mr Abdul Ibrahim, a beneficiary thanked the ICRC for the support which he described as “timely”.

Ibrahim, a father of six, said:” with this, I can support my family without depending on handouts from humanitarian organisations”.

Bukar Mele, another beneficiary said that the ”life-saving” support would go a long way in improving the living standard of the beneficiaries.

Mele urged other organisations to emulate the ICRC in supporting the less-privileged in the ravaged North East region.(NAN)

