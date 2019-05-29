ICRC commends Army on fight against terrorism

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: The new Head of sub-delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mr Farrukh Khan has commended the Nigerian Army in its fight against terrorism across the country.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations of the Sector, Lieutenant Njoka Irabor said he made the commendation when he paid courtesy visit to the Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Mohammed Dala, at the Headquarters Sector 2 Damaturu, Wednesday last week.

“I commend the Nigerian Army in its efforts of fighting terrorism as well as creating enabling environment for ICRC to carry out our humanitarian activities within the Theatre of Operations,” Khan said.

Brigadier General Dala on his part, congratulated the new ICRC Head of Sub- Delegation and urged him to ensure transparency in all their activities, by working within the confines of the laws of Nigeria and best international practices.

He also assured the ICRC of the Sector’s support. “We will assist your organization, just as we have been doing to other non- governmental organizations, in achieving your mandate.”

Present during the visit were principal staff officers of the Sector.



