ICPSP to induct 40 members at national conference

Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) said it had registered not fewer than 40 members to be inducted at its 2021 National Conference.

Dr Folashade Airebamien, President/Chairman, Governing , ICPSP, said this a statement on Thursday Lagos.

Airebamien stated members would be inducted as honorary fellow, fellow, associate, affiliate and graduate members of institute.

“The theme of the 2021 ICPSP national conference scheduled to hold on Aug. 28 , ‘Institutions and Accountability: Taking Forward Unfinished National Agenda.’

“The conference will be chaired by the  Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Funmi Sessi.

“The keynote address for the conference will be delivered by Prof. Kehinde James,  lecturer at Lagos State University, while the two lead speakers are: Dr Tajudeen Yusuf and Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, Principal lecturer, Tower College, London,” she said.

According to her, the conference will feature two panel sessions, which are Accountability and Transparency: the two sides of a coin and  Institutional Restructuring, the way forward.

The institute’s president explained institute aims at remoulding participants as responsible and transformational ambassadors of accountability and change within the corporate and public sector through the conference.

She noted ICPSP was hopeful that following the conference, the institute and her members would be empowered to lead a change agenda that would impact positively on the economic, governance and sustainable development of our nation.

“The institute will consistently continue to push the right direction until it reaches  it set goal(s) as a citadel for private and public professionals,” Airebamien emphasised.

Prof. Kehinde James, the keynote speaker assured conference would the best human capital dynamism and institutional recreation for growth and national development.

Mr Ganiyu Lateef, Committee Chairman, ICPSP 2021 conference pledged that the institute would together best minds to discuss topical issues, add value to the development of  mankind and champion best practices in institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that ICPSP a non-profit membership and research organisation for corporate and public sector professionals.

The institute dedicated to supporting professionals whose daily effort impact people’s lives in ways that are felt far beyond the workplace; by helping to create better managers, leaders and in turn a better society. (NAN)

