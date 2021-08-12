ICPSP to induct 40 members at national conference

The Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) said it had registered not fewer than 40 members to be inducted at its 2021 National Conference.

Dr Folashade Airebamien, President/Chairman, Governing Council, ICPSP, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Airebamien stated the that the members would be inducted as honorary fellow, fellow, associate, affiliate and graduate members of the institute.

“The theme of the 2021 ICPSP national conference scheduled to hold on Aug. 28 is, ‘Institutions and Accountability: Taking Forward Unfinished National Agenda.’

“The conference will be chaired by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Funmi Sessi.

“The keynote address for the conference will be delivered by Prof. Kehinde James, lecturer at Lagos State University, while the two lead speakers are: Dr Tajudeen Yusuf and Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, Principal lecturer, Tower College, London,” she said.

According to her, the conference will feature two panel sessions, which are Accountability and Transparency: the two sides of a coin and Institutional Restructuring, the way forward.

The institute’s president explained that the institute aims at remoulding participants as responsible and transformational ambassadors of accountability and change within the corporate and public sector through the conference.

She noted ICPSP was hopeful that following the conference, the institute and her members would be empowered to lead a change agenda that would impact positively on the economic, governance and sustainable development of our nation.

“The institute will consistently continue to push in the right direction until it reaches it set goal(s) as a citadel for private and public professionals,” Airebamien emphasised.

Prof. Kehinde James, the keynote speaker assured that the conference would bring out the best in human capital dynamism and institutional recreation for growth and national development.

Mr Ganiyu Lateef, Committee Chairman, ICPSP 2021 conference pledged that the institute would bring together best minds to discuss topical issues, add value to the development of mankind and champion best practices in institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ICPSP is a non-profit membership and research organisation for corporate and public sector professionals.

The institute is dedicated to supporting professionals whose daily effort impact people’s lives in ways that are felt far beyond the workplace; by helping to create better managers, leaders and in turn a better society. (NAN)

