ICPC vows to appeal court ruling in favour of Ex-JAMB Registrar

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the civil rights claim filed by the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

The court had fined the Commission N1 million damages and cost of N200,000 respectively for the arrest and detention of Prof Dibu Ojerinde over alleged corrupt practices.

In a statement signed by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua the Commission has said it would appeal the said court ruling.

“The Commission intends to appeal the ruling of the court,” Mrs Ogugua stated.

She revealed that the anti-corruption agency had a valid warrant issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated 6th December, 2022.

According to her, Prof. Ojerinde had used several false names, aliases and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice.

“The Commission remains undaunted and will continue to discharge its responsibilities with diligence and professionalism,” she stressed.

