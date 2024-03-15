ICPC, VON to Launch Grassroots Anti-Corruption Campaign

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has pledged to work in synergy with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) to expand anti-corruption sensitisation to every ‘nook and cranny’ in Nigeria.

He made this known when the Director-General of VON, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace led a team of the organisation’s management staff to ICPC headquarters on a courtesy visit.

Welcoming the visiting party, Dr. Aliyu stressed that public enlightenment was a core pillar of the ‘preventive mandate’ of the Commission.

He further mentioned that he had long held a desire to break the language barrier between the anti-corruption messages of the Commission and Nigerians, whose comprehension would be more in their local languages.

This strategy, he added, would help to bridge the gap between the Commission’s initiatives and the understanding of the general populace, potentially increasing their involvement in the fight against corruption.

According to him, “Nigerians need to know what we are doing. We do not need to rely on speaking to them in foreign languages” and went further to suggest that understanding the activities and goals of the Commission would help an average Nigerian be forthwith in divulging valuable information.

The ICPC boss maintained that the common goal of anti-graft agencies and other MDAs was to throw light on the positive attributes of the country, while working hard to combat the negatives that deter foreign investments and trade.

He cited an example of MDAs whose successes had led to global accolades and a willingness by other countries to adopt identical modes of operation.

Dr. Aliyu stated that “no foreign investor will bring money to a country where there is alleged corruption” and pointed out that other countries have found ways to amplify their strengths, while dealing with their shortcomings in resolute silence.

He stated that investors both local and abroad are influenced by what they see and hear and as such, Nigerians must cultivate the habit of positivity.

In his remarks, the DG of VON stated that the visit was a testament to their willingness to “build on the solid foundation laid by our forefathers”.

Malam Ndace, while commending the good work of ICPC, stressed that no MDA should be tentative about telling their success stories and insisted that the mandate of VON remained to “tell Nigeria and Africa story to the world”.

The DG emphasised that leveraging the media’s reach, ICPC can disseminate information effectively to remote areas and international audiences, thereby maximizing the impact of its campaigns.

He pointed out that VON utilises four local and four international languages, to ensure that the home-grown and global audience are adequately catered for.

He pledged the support of his media organisation to the Commission as he informed ICPC to “see the broadcasting institution as a partner”.

