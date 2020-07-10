ICPC verifies intervention projects in Ebonyi attracted by Sen. Egwu

Share the news













The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says tracking of projects executed by lawmakers is to ensure transparency in the execution of the projects.

The Head, Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group (CEPTG), Mr Tanko Abdullahi, disclosed this on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He led a team to Ebonyi to inspect completed Zonal Intervention Projects, (ZIP), attracted to Sen. Sam Egwu (PDP-Ebonyi North).

The team visited Abakaliki, Ohaukwu, Ebonyi and Izzi local government areas .

Abdullahi disclosed that beneficiaries for 2017 was 70 while 2018 was 76.

Abdullahi said tracking the beneficiaries who had completed ICT training and empowerment programmes was to ensure transparency.

The team leader while encouraging and educating the beneficiaries of the completed ZIP, maintained that the exercise was a brain child of Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the ICPC.



He further stated that the ZIP is a constituency project recommended by legislators at federal and state levels.

Mr Anayo Ajah, beneficiary from Abakaliki LGA, while expressing satisfaction over successes made so far, told the team that knowledge acquired made him ambassador of ICT.

Ajah said he was empowered with laptop and had made progress while using it for job recruitment online, audio and video technology.

He commended the Federal Government and Sen. Egwu for the life changing programme.

“I bought a motorcycle while making use of the laptop and skills I acquired.

“My gratitude goes to all that has played a significant role in our lives and also to the commission who is making sure the items and training are carried out,” Ajah said.

Mrs Mary Okpete, beneficiary from Ebonyi LGA, told the tracking team that she was trained on ICT and empowered with a laptop to enable her become self employed and employer of labour.

“The training lasted for three days and I have been able to make progress with the laptop and skills for N-Power online programme,”Okpete said.

Mr Emmanuel Agbo, beneficiary from Ohaukwu LGA, commended the Federal Government for the significant and positive impact of the capacity building and empowerment of the beneficiaries.

Agbo also applauded the legislator representing the zone for attracting and exposing his constituents to ICT skills.

“I am a professional photographer. I attended the programme to enable me do more in the profession. I print video and edit pictures myself, instead of going to a photo studio,” Agbo said.

Another participant, Mr Abel Nwebonyi, said that the programme had given him an opportunity to enhance his skills. (NAN)

