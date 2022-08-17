ICPC trains North-Central anti-corruption executives on ethics, integrity policy

By Nicholas Dechi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has trained the North-Central Executives of Anti-corruption and Transparency Units of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), on National Ethics and Integrity Policy.

The Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanye, represented by the member representing North-Central, Mr Yahaya Dauda, disclosed this at the opening of the training on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Owasanye said that the executives would also be trained on Constituency/Executive Projects tracking Initiative (CEPTI), as well as Roundtable Dialogue on Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

He said that the commission would continue to build the capacity of the ACTUs to enable them achieve the mandate for which they were established.

“It is for this reason that we organised this training and a roundtable which will take place across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The focus of the training is to equip the ACTU executives with the basic knowledge of NEIP.

“The training will also focus on equipping them with the knowledge of another major anti-corruption strategy of ICPC.

”They will also be trained on how they will play pivotal roles in ensuring the success of this laudable initiative,” Owasanye said.

The chairman further said that CEPTI was designed to restore transparency, probity and citizens ownership of public projects funded from public funds duly appropriated.

He urged them to step up their efforts at ensuring a corruption free public service by supporting the initiatives and structures.

“I am convinced that with a better equipped ACTU, ready and willing to deliver on their mandates, the public service will be better for it,” he said.

In his address, the Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner, Benue, Mr Tiku Menge, said to fight corruption on a sustainable basis, the Federal Government had approved the request of the commission for the establishment of ACTU in all MDAs.

“It is hoped that at the end of the training, members of ACTU in their various agencies will be equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge in combating corruption in their organisations.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that corruption must go as we fight to create and sustain a corruption-free and transparent working environment in all government MDAs,” Menge added.

He further urged Nigerians to embrace the seven core values of human dignity, voice and participation, integrity, national unity, personal responsibility and professionalism, so as to rid the society of corrupt practices.

A cross section of the participants, who spoke to NAN, lauded ICPC for the training, saying, ”at the end of it, we would be better equipped to discharge our duties accordingly.” (NAN)

