ICPC tracks N92m solar light constituency projects in Ondo State

September 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday tracked N92 million Supply and Installation of Integrated Solar Street Lights in Ile-Oluji, Okitipupa and Irele Local Government of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,024 constituency and executive projects to be tracked in 18 states by ICPC under the third phase of Constituency and Executive Project Tracking.


NPower

NAN also reports that 52 of the projects located in Ondo State, while the tracking to ensure that there value money with the execution of the projects.

Mr David Oluwole, Head, Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Division, led the team on site tracking of the projects in the state.

NAN reports that the solar light project awarded in 2019 and completed.

NAN also reports that other projects tracked by ICPC are Provision of Shelves and Books in Community Grammer School, Igbotako in Okitipupa LGA awarded in 2019 worth N6.9 million, while the books and shelves supplied on February 2020.

Also, the construction of a Model Storey Block of 7 Classrooms in Ode-Omi, Irele LGA, which completed, also tracked. (NAN)

