ICPC tracks N37bn executive, constituency projects in Yobe

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun tracking 124 executive and constituency projects worth N37 billion in Yobe.

Yilzem Hyacienth, ICPC Team Lead, Yobe Tracking Team, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of the state.

He said the exercise which began on Monday, would focus on projects across different sectors including education, youths and sports, roads construction and water resources.

Hyacienth said the team would also track captive funds projects executed and handled by the Tertiary Education Fund (TETfund), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and North East Development Commission (NEDC), among others.

The Team Lead said the 124 projects were scattered across the three senatorial districts of Yobe North, Yobe South and Yobe East, otherwise known as Zones A, B and C.

“ Like the name, Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative, projects sponsored by members of the National Assembly as well as projects executed by the Executive arm of Government will be covered by this tracking exercise.

“ Communities are encouraged to take ownership of all projects executed by ensuring that the government gets value for money, and where projects are not properly executed bring such to the attention of the ICPC,” he advised.

NAN reports that the team commenced the exercise in Gashua, Yobe North, with phase 1 of the 30-km Nguru-Gashua- Bayamari Road section (Nguru- Gashua ), awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works to Messrs Mothercat Limited.

A NAN correspondent covering the team observed that the phase 1 of the project had been completed and put to use.

Commenting on the road, the Council Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Babagana, commended the Federal Government for constructing the road which, he said, had enhanced economic activities in the area.

“ This road is important to us as it connects Gashua with Kano and even the Niger Republic. As a result, farm produce can easily be moved to many parts of the country and beyond.

“ I must tell you that this road is helping us a lot, and the entire people of Bade are expressing their appreciation to the Federal Government,” he said.

Babagana, however, appealed to the Federal Government to complete the phase 2 of the project from Gashua to Bayamari.

“ Gashua to Bayamari is in a terrible condition and it is almost impossible to ply.

“ I am appealing to the Federal Government to hasten the completion of that phase to address the sufferings of the communities along the road,” the chairman said.(NAN)

