ICPC tracks N175m constituency projects in Ondo State

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday tracked two projects worth N175 million under its constituency project tracking in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the first project, construction of security fence at the Federal Government College, Idoani, in Ose Local Government Area (LGA), was awarded in 2019 for N94 million and was completed.

The second project, the construction of laboratory for atmospheric research in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in Akoko Southwest LGA was awarded in 2020 for N81 million and is ongoing.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Patrick Fajuyi of Baldoff Facilities Consulting, said the laboratory was awarded on Sept. 25, 2020 and had a time frame of 18 months for its completion.

Fajuyi, the contractor handling the project, therefore, expressed optimism that the project would be within the contract scheduled time and would be delivered for the good of the university.

NAN also reports that the tracking was under the third phase of Constituency and Executive Project Tracking which consisted 1,024 constituencies within 18 states while 52 of the projects were located in Ondo State.

The tracking by ICPC was to ensure that there was value for money. (NAN)

