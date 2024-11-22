ICPC tracks constituency projects worth N4bn in Imo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun tracking of constituency and executive projects in Imo.

By Victor Nwachukwu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise kicked off in Owerri on Friday.

The exercise, in its seventh phase , captured Zonal Intervention Projects across the state for the 2023 fiscal year.

The ICPC is carrying out the exercise in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute of Quality Surveyors , to assess quality of work done on each project and hold contractors accountable.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise, ICPC’s Team Lead, Mr Ben Anikwe, said that the tracking followed a mandate by the ICPC on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, to 22 states across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

He said that the focus was on how well money budgeted and allocated to projects was being used to execute the projects and deepen adherence to due process in the execution of government projects.

“We want to improve value for money as well as the culture of compliance within the scope and specification of the projects,” he said.

NAN further reports that the exercise covered Nkwerre, Njaba, Isu and Ideato North and Ideato South council areas all in Imo West senatorial district.

Also tracked included projects in Owerri West, Mbaitoli and other council areas in Imo East senatorial district.

Project Tracking is an initiative of the Commission that began in 2019, focusing on how funds for education, health, agriculture, water resources and power amongst others, by the government are utilised. (NAN)