ICPC tracks 5 constituency projects in Ondo North Senatorial district

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday tracked no fewer than five constituency projects in the Northern Senatorial district of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tracking was part of the 1,024 ongoing constituency project tracking across 18 states of the federation.

The five projects, under the third phase of Constituency and Executive Project tracking by the ICPC, comprised three uncompleted ones and two that had been completed.

The completed projects were a bridge at Tanimowo road, Ugbe in Akoko North East Local Government; and an Obstetrics Centre in Supare, Akoko South West Local Government.

The three uncompleted projects included the construction of 40 units of market stalls at Oye market, Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East, a proposed arcade ground at the Olubaka’s Palace, Oka-Akoko, all in Akoko South West local government area.

On the list of uncompleted projects was also a 29-bed ward extension at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre, in the Akoko South West Local Government. (NAN)

