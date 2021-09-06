ICPC tracks 5 constituency projects in Ondo North Senatorial district

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday tracked no fewer than five projects in the Northern Senatorial district Ondo State.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tracking was part the 1,024 ongoing tracking across 18 states the federation.

The five projects, under the third phase of and Executive tracking by the ICPC, comprised  three uncompleted ones and two that had been completed.

The completed projects were  a bridge at Tanimowo road, Ugbe in Akoko North East Government; and an Obstetrics Centre in Supare, Akoko South West Government.

The three uncompleted projects included the construction 40 units market stalls at Oye market, Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East, a proposed arcade ground at the Olubaka’s Palace, Oka-Akoko, all in Akoko South West government area.

On the list uncompleted projects was also a 29-bed ward extension at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre, in the Akoko South West Government. (NAN)

