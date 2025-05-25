‎ICPC to Deploy Ethics, Integrity Compliance Scorecard in MDAs

‎



‎The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) is set to deploy its corruption prevention tools, the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.



‎This development was made known recently by the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), Adamawa State Office, Mr. Okoro J. Ulu, during a courtesy visit to the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State.



‎According to the RACC, the Commission in its efforts to curb corruption in government’s establishments will, in no distant time, embark on administering the instrumentality of EICS in MDAs across the country.



‎Mr. Ulu further explained that the EICS is ICPC’s annual assessment tool that the Commission deploys to evaluate MDAs on their adherence to ethics and integrity requirements.



‎According to him, EICS is designed to promote a culture of ethical values and compliance to identify loopholes that aid corruption in MDAs so that actions can be taken to minimize them.



‎The Anti-Corruption Commissioner thereafter, sought for the cooperation of the FMC in that regard and encouraged them to support the constitution of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in the Centre.



‎In his words, “the Commission came for the purpose of partnering with you to reduce incidences of corruption in the facility and to encourage you to constitute ACTU in the Hospital”.



‎Responding, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Yakub Wilbeforce Nyandati, expressed gratitude to the RACC and his team, and promised to commence work on the constitution of ACTU in the hospital, adding that the centre was ready for the EICS and system study and review exercise.



