ICPC to Arraign 3 Former El-Rufai Appointees Over Alleged N64 Million Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign three former appointees of Kaduna State’s former Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, January 17, 2025, in connection with an alleged N64 million money laundering case.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign three former appointees of Kaduna State’s former Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, January 17, 2025, in connection with an alleged N64 million money laundering case.

This is contained in a statement issued by Demola Bakare, Director, the Public Enlightenment and Education/

Spokesperson for the Commission on Thursday.

According to Bakare ,”the accused individuals, Mr. Lawal Shakiru Olajimi Adebisi, a former Senior Special Adviser/Counsellor to El-Rufai, Mr. Umar Waziri, the ex-Accountant General of Kaduna State, and Mr. Yusuf Inuwa, the former Finance Commissioner, are facing charges of diverting funds totaling N64,800,562 (approximately sixty-four million, eight hundred thousand, five hundred and sixty-two Naira). Also implicated in the suit is Solar Life Nigeria Limited, a company believed to have received the illicit funds.”

Bakare added,”According to the charge filed at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, the ICPC accuses Mr. Lawal of conspiring with the other two accused persons to divert the funds in three separate transactions: N10,000,000.00, N47,840,000.00, and N7,320,562.00. The diverted funds were allegedly deposited into the bank account of Solar Life Nigeria Limited, where Mr. Lawal is reportedly the sole signatory.

“The case is scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2025, where the accused individuals will be formally arraigned and expected to enter their pleas.

“This comes just a week after the ICPC arraigned Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu, the former Chief of Staff and Finance Commissioner in Kaduna State, for a separate money laundering charge involving the acceptance of N155 million in illicit funds.

“The ICPC continues its efforts to combat corruption and uphold public accountability across Nigeria.”