ICPC tenders forensic exhibits against suspended varsity lecturer

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has tendered its evidence from the forensic investigation conducted on the phones of Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, who is currently facing trial over an alleged sexual misconduct.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, an exhibit keeper and a forensic analyst from the ICPC appeared as the 3rd and 4th prosecution witnesses for the Commission.

In his testimony, the PW4 explained the various analysis done on the phones of the first defendant saying his team was able to extract some nude pictures, videos and text messages.

There was also a display of the timeline chart while the PW4 was giving his analysis of his findings from the forensic investigation.

Before the matter was adjourned to 14th of February 2024 for continuation of hearing, Justice J.K Omotoshohad admitted the Oppo and Tecno Phones of the 1stdefendant in evidence as Exhibits N and O respectively.

Professor Cyril Ndifon and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu are facing trial on a four amended count-charge bordering on sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the cause of justice contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 182 of the Penal Code Cap. 532 Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 2006.