ICPC Strengthens Partnership with COREN for Enhanced Infrastructure Development

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the Commission and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to leverage their expertise in infrastructure development across the country.

Dr. Aliyu made this statement during a recent visit by COREN’s President, Engr: Professor Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, and other management members to the ICPC Headquarters.

The primary purpose of the visit was to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies to strengthen their partnership.

Dr. Aliyu underscored the need for both ICPC and COREN to be committed to transparency and integrity, making their collaboration crucial for improving infrastructural development and ensuring adherence to required standards.

According to him,”ICPC is committed to working with you because you have the expertise, and we have the enforcement power,”.

The ICPC Boss also expressed concern over the current challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the construction of roads and buildings, and pledged that the Commission would ensure compliance with established standards.

Dr. Aliyu noted that COREN’s expertise would be invaluable to the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Group (CEPTG) initiative of the ICPC.

Speaking on behalf of COREN, Engr. Abubakar stressed the need to review the MoU with ICPC to reinforce their partnership and hold accountable those responsible for substandard infrastructure.

The COREN Chief expressed his expectation for the establishment of a joint committee to update the MoU, which was originally signed in 2014, to reflect current realities, noting, “We must strengthen our collaboration with ICPC, as our predecessors saw the importance of formalizing this relationship through an MoU,”.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Okparaodu, DSSRS, who echoed the need to revise the existing agreement in line with the present situation in the country, praised COREN’s leadership for recognizing the concerns of the ICPC Chairman and the Nigerian public, assuring that a committee would be formed to work closely with the COREN team.

The visit also included the presentation of the MoU to the ICPC Chairman and the exchange of a commemorative plaque from the COREN President.