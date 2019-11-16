ICPC set to monitor Bayelsa, Kogi guber polls

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has made arrangements for its operatives to monitor the Kogi and Bayelsa states, taking place today against vote buying and selling, as well as other corruption-related acts.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa on Friday.

“These infractions contravene sections 8 and 9 in addition to other relevant provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 prohibiting of the corrupt.

“The monitoring exercise is in response to the invitation by the Chairman of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for ICPC to participate in ridding the electoral processes in Nigeria of corrupt practices.

“This intervention is also in furtherance of ICPC’s current strategy of engaging in exercises that have macro rather than micro impact on various sectors of the country for the benefit of the generality of citizens as it is doing with Constituency Projects tracking and highway corruption where sundry acts of corruption are being tackled with commendable results.

“The Commission’s operatives have therefore been primed to deal appropriately with perpetrators of any acts of corruption in accordance with the law, no matter their social status in both gubernatorial elections.

“Voters in both states are therefore enjoined to go out on Election Day and perform their civic obligations, while eschewing all acts that can make them run afoul of the law,” the statement read.