ICPC set to host policy dialogue on corruption, social norms, behavioural change

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) and with the support of MacArthur Foundation is set to host a policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behavioural change on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua said the event, which will be physical and virtual, is aimed at addressing negative social norms bedeviling the country while provoking behavioural change in citizens.

“Nigeria’s Vice-President, Dr. Kashim Shettima, GCON, is the special guest of honour at the one-day event, while Prof. Toyin Falola of the Department of History at the University of Texas, Austin, United States, is the keynote speaker.

“Other speakers at the policy dialogue include: Prof. Etannibi Alemika; Naziru Mikailu Abubakar; Rev. Fr. George Ehusani; Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and Prof. Isaac Nnamdi,” she said.

Ogugua added,”The policy dialogue is a platform to explore innovative strategies, exchange ideas and develop actionable recommendations that will contribute to addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with the theme.

“Attendance to the physical event is strictly by invitation, but all stakeholders are encouraged to join virtually with the login details provided on the banner or watch the livestream on Facebook @icpcnigeria.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

