ICPC seeks NUJ’s support in fight against corruption

By Segun Giwa

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has sought for the support of media practitioners in its drive to tackle corruption in the country.

Mr Kayode Kupolati, the ICPC Commissioner in Ondo State, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to officials of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Wednesday in Akure.

Kupolati said the media should not only propagate the activities of the ICPC, but also encourage Nigerians to speak out against corruption.

The commissioner said without the support of journalists, people would not know the achievement of the commission and its drive to prevent corruption in the country.

“We are here to meet you, it is a process of enlistment, we are soliciting your support in the fight against corruption, because we know that without your support, we can hardly go anywhere in the state.

“For now, we want to specialise in the area of prevention, and what that means is to enlighten the public about the evil of corruption and mobilise them by enlisting them to support us in the fight,” he added.

Kufoloti described corruption as an economic crime against the nation, adding that the commission would not relent in the discharge of its mandate.

He explained that the ICPC has three core mandates, which include investigation, enforcement and prevention, as well as public education and enlightenment.

Suleiman Achila, an Assistant Director and Head Public Enlightenment and Education, said the commission had recognised the vital role of journalists to the success of the commission’s activities.

“ICPC is not a spirit, without information, people will not know what is going on,” he added.

Responding, the state NUJ Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite appreciated the ICPC for recognising the important role of media in the fight against corruption.

Adegbite advised the commission to be open and timely in its dealings with the media, in line with the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

He thanked the commissioner for the visit and pledged the support of the state NUJ to the success of ICPC activities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

