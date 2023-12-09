ICPC seeks media partnership in fight against corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses (ICPC) has solicited support of the media in the fight against corruption .

Mr Demola Bakare, the Osun Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner of ICPC, made the call at a media parley organised to commemorate 2023 International Anti-corruption Day on Friday in Osogbo.

Bakare appealed to the media to join hands with the commission to sensitise the public on the negative effects of corrupt practices, especially embezzlement of public funds.

“ICPC regard you as partners in progress in the crusade against corruption in relation to media support and reportage to expose the extent of damage corruption has cost the society and the efforts being made to reverse the situation.

“You should not just report that N5 billion was stolen, embezzled or recovered, you should explain what the stolen funds would have provided for the people.

“Explaining what the funds would have provided or resolved will let the people know the magnitude of the crime committed”, he said.

Bakare, who noted that International Anti-Corruption Day is observed every Dec.90, said that the negative impact of corruption could be felt globally.

He said the corruption had contributed greatly to the problem of bad governance , denying citizens the benefits of democracy.

On the various activities of ICPC in the country , Bakare said that the commission had successfully helped the government to recover funds and also move contractors back to site to complete abandoned contracts.

“To further promote good governance and accountability from lawmakers, ICPC initiated constituency and executive project tracking in 2019.

“This has led to the recovery of government funds and property, identification of fictitious contracts and projects and ensuring better budget and qualitative project implementation.

“The project tracking exercise was carried out nationwide and the commission is now in the fifth phase of the exercise” he said.

On the activities of the commission in Osun, Bakare said that the commission organised a debate on the fight against corruption among selected secondary schools , in commemoration of 2023 Children’s Day.

He said the debate served as an avenue for the secondary schools children to contribute their quota to the campaign against corruption, while a one-day workshop was held for religious leaders in the state.

The ICPC boss said that the essence and the ultimate aim of the commission was to enthrone a Nigeria glowing with integrity, transparency and accountability.

Bakare also said that a total of 78 sensitisation sessions, covering television, radio and visitations to Ministries Department and Agencies of government had been carried out by ICPC in the state to encourage public support and reportage of corrupt practices in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s global Anti-Corruption Day is “Uniting the World Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security”.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

