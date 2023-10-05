ICPC seeks collaboration with DSS on UNICAL sex scandal

By Monday Ijeh

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has called for collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) sex scandal.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the collaboration was on the sex scandal involving a professor and the erstwhile Dean of Faculty of Law of the Institution.

Afunanya said the professor had refused to honour several invitations by the ICPC before his eventual arrest on Oct. 4 in Calabar following a Court Order.

“The Service, following the Commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter,” he said. (NAN)

