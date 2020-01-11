ICPC scribe promoted as Professor of Law

The Secretary to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Usman Abubakar, has been elevated to the rank of Professor of Law by the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano.

The promotion, announced during the 183rd meeting of the University’s Governing Council, is with effect from 1st October 2019. His promotion to the rank of Professor is a testimony to his distinction and brilliance as an academic, qualities which the institution found no reservation in recognising and proclaiming.

Dr. Abubakar, a Barrister, Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and British Chevening Alumnus, obtained Legum Baccalaureus (LL.B) from Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto, Bachelor of Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School, a Master of Laws in Legislative Drafting from the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Lagos, 2003, another Master of Laws in Law Development (with Distinction) and a PhD from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom in 2005 and 2012 respectively.

On 1st August, 2017, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, appointed Dr. Abubakar as Secretary to the ICPC. Before his appointment, Dr. Abubakar was a State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, Zamfara State and later a Magistrate before he joined the service of Bayero University, Kano where he became an Associate Professor and Sub-Dean (Academics), Faculty of Law.

Dr. Abubakar served in many institutional committees in different capacities and has publications in many national and international journals with records of papers presented at conferences both locally and internationally. He is married with children.