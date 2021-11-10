ICPC says many constituency projects in Kano, Jigawa states poorly executed

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has tracked 300 constituency projects in Kano and Jigawa states this year.

Its Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Kano and Jigawa states, Barrister Ibrahim Garba-Kagara, told newsmen in Kano on Wednesday that some of the projects were either poorly-executed or were not executed at all.

The constituency and executive projects tracking include construction of hospitals and schools and the provision of streetlights and agricultural equipment among others, he said.

He added that some of the contractors and facilitators (legislators) had been directed to return to site to fix uncompleted projects.

Garba-Kagara told newsmen that the ICPC also sensitised local government chairmen, religious leaders, youth unions and traditional leaders in Jigawa on the need to monitor the projects and report lapses.

He added that in 2022 ICPC would extend the sensitisation to five emirates in Kano State.

“ICPC is constitutionally assigned to investigate and prosecute offenders and to enlighten the public against corruption and corrupt practices.

“The commission has established anti-corruption and transparency units in Ministries, Departments and Agencies to assist it in executing its mandate,’’ he said.

“The commission has established numerous anti-corruption clubs in schools, at NYSC Community Development groups and in town hall meetings to checkmate corrupt practices,’’ he added.

The commissioner urged the media to partner with the ICPC by enlightening the public about corrupt practices, and encouraging Nigerians to monitor projects executed for them. (NAN)

