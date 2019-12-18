ICPC says immunity clause encourages corruption, wants law to end scourge

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says the law that allows immunity to certain people in the country, encourages corruption.

The Chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this in his keynote address at the 4th Annual Conference on Financial Crime, Cross-Border Crime and illicit Substance Abuse in Abuja.

The conference was organised by Forensic Insight International Ltd, held in collaboration with Summit Leadership Institute, Corporate Integrity and St. Vincent Tourism Board, Owasanoye, said there was need for such laws to be strengthened in order to checkmate corruption at a higher level and encourage accountability.

“Some of our laws actually encourage corruption. For instance, the immunity clause in our constitution is a licence for looting without accountability.

“The fight against corruption in Nigeria has been daunting and may not end anytime soon because of the involvement of many Nigerians.

“You sometimes hear that the person accused of alleged corruption is not guilty, even when the person has admitted to the offence himself.

“You have instances where people protest with placards when their kinsman is arrested and being prosecuted,” he said.

Owasanoye maintained that there was need to strengthen the laws to achieve effective fight against corruption in the country.

He, however, blamed corrupt practices on get rich quick syndrome, materialism, inconsistency in administration and policies and lack of political will and accountability amongst others.

The ICPC boss said that the anti-corruption agencies are human institutions that operates within a social environment.

“The fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of every Nigerian and not that of government and the agencies alone.

“Corruption thrives where there is culture of acceptability and weak enforcement of laws. The traction of anti corruption effort will gain momentum and leads to visible results where enforcement is matched with public intolerance.

“Nevertheless, ICPC has ensured the inclusion in the curriculum of Primary and secondary school the study of corruption to help educate the young ones on the need to shun corruption.

“Also, there is need for enlightenment of the people on dangers of corruption to reduce its prevalence. Nigerian are suppose to see the fight against corruption as their own. All should be involve.

“The ICPC is trying to strengthen the capacity of the Commission. This is because a lot need to be done to effectively tackle corruption in the country,” Owasanoye said.

Owasanoye was represented at the even by his Special Assistant, Mr Elijah AkaakaholSpeaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Forensic Insight International Ltd, Mr Tunji Aworinde, said that enforcement of laws against corruption is one of the problems militating against the fight against corruption.

“We have laws established to fight corruption, but enforcement is weak.

Agencies are doing their best, but it appears they lack the capacity.”

High point of the occasion was the presentation of Award of Excellence to Owasanoye. (NAN)

