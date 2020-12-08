ICPC reduces loss of public funds through phony projects — commissioner

Mr Amedu Sule, the commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Enugu State says anti-corruption campaigns of the commission has reduced the loss of public funds through phony projects.

Sule made this known on Tuesday in Enugu during the grand finale of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the commission.

According to him, the commission’s project tracking and monitoring programme is one of the landmark achievements the ICPC has recorded within the last 20 years and a legacy it will leave for posterity.

He said that the commission through its systems study mandate was set to monitor Ministries, Departments and Agencies that were likely to be involved in corruption in the public service.

The commissioner said that through the oversight activities of the commission, the usual practice of inflating cost of public projects was becoming a thing of the past.