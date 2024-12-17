ICPC Recovers N52bn, $966,900, Blocks N5.9bn Diverted Funds in 12 Months

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered N52 billion and $966,900.83 within the last year.

The ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Aliyu (SAN), made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at an event marking his one-year anniversary as the Commission’s Chairman.

Aliyu revealed that the Commission also intercepted N5.882 billion in diverted funds across 323 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during the same period.

He described the achievements as a result of the Commission’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, adoption of modern practices, and investment in equipping its workforce with ICT tools.

“The current administration’s anti-corruption agenda and my own policy thrust encapsulated in the acronym ‘CARE’ for impact have further motivated the Commission to enhance its tools, approaches, and engagements.

“I am therefore bold and proud to reflect on the modest progress we have made and the challenges we have overcome so far.

“These accomplishments include notable asset recoveries, enforcement actions, and initiatives promoting transparency and good governance.

“For instance, through its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), the Commission continues to ensure accountability in government funds and delivery of tangible benefits of democracy to citizens across Nigeria,” Aliyu stated.

In the area of asset recovery, Aliyu reported that ₦29.70 billion in cash was recovered and secured in ICPC recovery accounts.

He further revealed that ₦10.98 billion in VAT had been recovered and remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), while ₦10 billion earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine production was returned to the treasury.

Additionally, the Commission recovered assets worth ₦2.5 billion through various court-ordered final forfeitures. He added that $966,900.83 had been retrieved and lodged in the ICPC-CBN account.

Aliyu explained that the ICPC prevented the diversion of over ₦5 billion while conducting Systems Study and Review (SSR) of MDAs, utilizing its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

“As part of its commitment to institutional accountability, the Commission assessed 323 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

“It also established 80 Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) across MDAs to reinforce its anti-corruption efforts.

“While doing these, the Commission stopped the diversion of public funds to the tune of ₦5.882 billion,” Aliyu said.

The ICPC Chairman disclosed that the report of the EICS exercise conducted earlier this year was ready and would soon be released to the public.

He also announced that under CEPTI Phase 7, the Commission tracked 1,500 projects across the country, valued at ₦610 billion.

“Upon completion of tracking field work last week, follow-up activities are ongoing and the report is being collated.

“However, the report of the Phase 6 exercise, conducted about this time last year, is ready and will be released to the public today,” he added.

Addressing petitions, Aliyu stated that the Commission processed 851 petitions, with 342 assigned for investigation, 95 fully investigated, 72 cases filed in court, and 16 convictions recorded.

“In this regard, we are streamlining our processes to ensure faster and more effective prosecution of cases, leading to the resuscitation of 10 to 15-year-old cases in courts.

“We have also advanced the fight against sexual harassment and corruption in educational institutions and public offices, achieving ongoing prosecutions and increased public support,” the ICPC Chairman concluded.