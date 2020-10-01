ICPC rates Nigerian Correctional Service high on ethics

Share the news













The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been rated high on ethics and compliance by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The NCoS spokesman, Mr Chuks Njoku, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement stated that the rating was released during the second national summit on diminishing corruption in the public sector, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

It stated that the service emerged fourth among 55 agencies of government in the ethics and compliance scorecard of the ICPC.

It said that the NCoS presently ranked 11th in the overall rating among 222 ministries, departments and agencies.

It was also rated among the first 10 MDAs in the same survey conducted in 2019.

The statement titled, ‘NCoS rated excellent in ethics and compliance,’ quoted the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye as describing the scorecard as a tool developed to address institutional vulnerabilities.

“This in which are capable of engendering corrupt practices in public institutions,” he said.

The statement noted that in arriving at the outcomes, ICPC concentrated on management culture and structure, financial management systems and administrative systems, as key indicators.

“The Controller-General, NCoS, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, wishes to use this medium to appreciate the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and specifically, the ICPC, for this laudable initiative.

“This initiative has encouraged MDAs to key into the anti-corruption stance of the present administration,” he said. (NAN)

