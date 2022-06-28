ICPC Raid: Stop media terrorism against Buratai, Osun Monarch warns critics

A foremost Osun Traditional Ruler and Chairman Council of Owu Monarchs, Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama, Tuesday contended that attribution of a house in Wuse, Abuja, where operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raided and recovered huge cash and other luxury items to the former Chief of Army Staff, Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Buratai was a smear campaign.

The Olowu of Kuta kingdom has also described the attack as a “media terrorism against Buratai but urged those behind it to desist from the attack.”

Speaking during a press conference in his palace at Owu -Kuta on Tuesday, Oba Makama said those behind the attack on the person of Ambassador Buratai sponsored blackmail after several unsuccessful attempts to get him removed from office before his time.

Olowu flanked by other traditional rulers in Osun State said he’s ready to support any Nigerian that’s patriotic and have shown enough commitment to the unity of Nigeria like Buratai.

Describing the attempt by some faceless groups to tarnish the image of the former chief of army staff as effort in futility, the foremost traditional ruler said Buratai is of unimpeachable character worthy of emulation.

According to him “Let it be known that we have credible information that several faceless NGO (Non Governmental Organizations) have been paid to embark on campaign of calumny and destruction against the person of Buratai.

He opined that those trying to pull him him down Will have so many of Traditional Rulers to contend with, hence he urged those involved to desist from this Media terrorism.

“The misinforming reports, I stand to confirm, is purely malicious and another fabricated tale published to tarnish Ambassador Buratai’s brilliant image. But, this too has failed, because the ICPC’s official public statement has confirmed Buratai has no link with the said property or the cash and other items found in the building.”

Oba Makama attributed the attack on Ambassador Buratai to his milestone in the military as the longest serving chief.

“As you rightly know, Ambassador Buratai is not from Kuta. He is not an Owu person, but I stand for integrity. God himself has covered Buratai with garment of honour.

“He has neither own a house in Wuse. I pray they desist. I am supporting him with this address to the press, since I can always vouch for his excellent character and uncommon integrity. A Yoruba axiom says ‘if you pursue someone and you did not meet him, you make detour’.

“His years of meritorious service to his fatherland cannot be overlooked and as a patriot, having been tested and proven in his commitment to nation building.

“Ambassador Buratai has and is still serving Nigeria without any blemish despite the unwarranted attacks having chosen to serve without bias which is fetching him commendations almost on a regular basis.

“I make bold to say that Ambassador Buratai remains a man of immense honour. Therefore, he needs the support of all well-meaning Nigerians to succeed in his current assignment, notwithstanding the avoidable distractions.”

Oba Makama thereafter called on Nigerians to support Buratai to succeed in his bid to salvage the country at his present place of duty, rather than joining in the pull-him-down antics of those bent on smearing his hard earned honour and integrity.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

