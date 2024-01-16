ICPC partners with CITN to promote transparency, improve national taxation system

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has stated a willingness to foster a partnership request by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to combat fraud, promote transparency and accountability in the national taxation system.

The endorsement was made known Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the ICPC Headquarters in Abuja by the President of CITN, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi, mni, was described by the ICPC Chairman as pertinent to curbing tax related corruption.

Dr. Aliyu outlined key agenda for the partnership to include public awareness, technology and policy advocacy, which according to him, were crucial to the promotion of transparency, accountability and excellence in the taxation sector; stressing the need for Nigerians to contribute to its development by normalising tax payment.

He further stated that “the relationship between ICPC and CITN will be consolidated by revisiting the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and ensuring that the terms are reviewed and improved upon”.

ICPC boss subsequently assured CITN of the Commission’s unwavering support, as well as collaboration with other key players in the sector, including Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to effectively prevent and check tax related offences.

Mr Agbeluyi reiterated “The commitment of CITN to make Nigeria great by plugging loopholes in the taxation system and that has led us to numerous interactions with stakeholders to discuss promotingexcellence, professionalism and ethical standards in the practice of taxation”.

The CITN President posited that “The crucial role that an efficient tax system plays in building a sustainable and prosperous economy cannot be over emphasised.In his opinion, the drive to make taxation a cornerstone of national economic development necessitated collaboration with key stakeholders”.

The President of CITN outlined capacity building and public advocacy as some of the areas in which the institute hoped to partner, with the aim of creating a robust and efficient tax administration system that will boost revenue generation of the country.

