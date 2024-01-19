ICPC partners RoLAC to scale up service delivery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged to scale up service delivery in the nation with partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) for a better Nigeria.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged to scale up service delivery in the nation with partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) for a better Nigeria.

The pledge was made when the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN played host to the National Programme Manager, RoLAC, Mr. Danladi Plang and his team at the Commission’s headquarters today.

Speaking at the event, the ICPC Boss, Dr. Aliyu stated that strategic collaboration was key for systematic success in the mandate of ridding Nigeria of corruption. He went on to propose that the collaboration between ICPC and RoLAC be consolidated and sustained for more progress to be recorded.

Dr. Aliyu, while expressing the willingness of the Commission to continue the partnership, called on RoLAC to support the Commission in her strategic plan for the next five years, behavioural change communication campaign for better impact amongst others.

He stressed that he was passionate about tackling corruption in the health and education sectors, sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, while not neglecting petty corruption as that increases poverty.

Earlier in his remarks, Danladi Plang who led the delegation from RoLAC commended ICPC’s contributions in the success of RoLAC Phase 1, which began in 2017 and ended in 2023.

He mentioned some of the areas they worked extensively with the Commission to include integration of basic principles into the National Anti-Corruption Strategy; capacity building; system study and review of Nigeria Law Reforms Commission etc.

He said, “There cannot be a successful RoLAC without ICPC and vice versa”. He commended ICPC for always being willing and ready to cooperate with RoLAC.

Speaking on their future work plan with the Commission under the RoLAC Phase 2 project, Mr. Plang said they will provide support to improve legal frameworks and policies, work on public procurement to handle corruption in procurement processes; support anti-corruption agencies to work together and provide support for Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) for more results in the public sector.

In his contribution, the RoLAC Anti-Corruption Manager, Dr. Emmanuel Uche commended the Commission for having a functional Monitoring and Evaluation unit with a dashboard that gives real-time representation of what is happening in the Commission.

He went to say that in 2024, RoLAC was poised to work with the Commission in the following areas – a review retreat of ICPC’s strategic plan to take on board new ideas and initiatives of the Chairman and his team; evaluation of ICPC’s strategic plan and step-down programme for the Commission through inter-departmental retreats; review of the deployment of ACTUs effectiveness index, amongst others.

“We owe part of our success to ICPC because of the great partnership we have enjoyed over the years. Our partnership with organisations like ICPC is making a great difference”, he said.

