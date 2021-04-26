The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has pledged to partner with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to promote positive values in primary and secondary schools in the state through the National Values Curriculum (NVC).

The statement was made by the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran during a presentation made by Mrs. Ese Okwong, Assistant Director, Education Dept, ICPC, on the NVC to the Board.

According to SUBEB Boss, the decadence in our society was a result of loss of values. Therefore, it was very apt to address the decay of values starting from the Primary and Secondary levels of education.

He stated that SUBEB was ready to partner with the ICPC in reaching out, not only to the students, but also to the teachers.

Earlier, the representative of ICPC, Mrs. Ese Okwong, had made a presentation on the National Values Curriculum (NVC) to the Management Staff of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stating that there was no better time to discuss the issue of values than now.

Mrs. Okwong explained the twelve (12) core values of the NVC which are: Honesty, Discipline, Justice, Right Attitude to Work, Citizen’s Rights & Duties, National Consciousness, Contentment, Courage, Concern for Others, Family values, Religious values, and Traditional values.

She added that the NVC was an initiative of the ICPC to resuscitate these values, which although not taught in a special subject, are infused into existing school subjects in the curriculum of schools.

Also at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Adeniyi O. J, reiterated the importance of having the values infused into the national curriculum, and that this will help redirected the already derailed values of the younger generation.

The presentation which took place at the SUBEB office had in attendance, Management staff of the Board and officials of the ICPC.

