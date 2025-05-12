ICPC, Other Stakeholders Join NELFUND to Promote Transparent, Inclusive, and Fraud-Proof Student Loan Programme

The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a transparent, accountable, and inclusive student loan scheme, unveiling key milestones and emphasizing the need for inter-agency collaboration to protect the integrity of the national initiative.

This was highlighted during a recent stakeholder engagement workshop on system automation and loan applications held in Abuja. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) participated in the session alongside other government agencies and stakeholders.

In his welcome address, NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their support and reiterated the organization’s dedication to transparency and accountability.

Mr. Sawyerr emphasized that NELFUND’s top priority is the satisfaction of its beneficiaries, aligning with the current government’s focus on inclusive education reform, stressing that the Fund remains committed to continuity, credibility, and effective risk mitigation.

He further noted that NELFUND’s progress in building a robust, data-driven framework aims to expand access to higher education while fostering public trust. He called on stakeholders to actively engage in joint oversight, risk assessments, and public enlightenment campaigns.

During the workshop, three key risk areas—sustainability, reputation, and financial integrity—were identified. NELFUND assured stakeholders that it has implemented a fully automated and verifiable system to address these concerns effectively.

The proposed joint oversight mechanism is expected to yield comprehensive reports and monthly briefings with the ICPC. These updates will cover details such as beneficiary data at the federal and state levels, financial flows, potential threats, and systemic bottlenecks.

In a presentation titled “NELFUND’s Structure and Compliance Landscape”, Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Iyal Mustapha, outlined the organizational vision and mechanisms. He stressed the need to maintain the integrity of the scheme by ensuring that only genuinely needy students benefit.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Dr. Fred Akinfala, discussed financial flow management and transparency measures. He remarked, “With transparency, integrity, and strong partnerships, this fund can become a model of efficiency and trust,” while emphasizing the need for collective action by all stakeholders.

The IT department gave a detailed demonstration of the digital infrastructure supporting the student loan program. The system requires students to create secure profiles with personal, educational, and banking information, which their respective institutions verify in real time.

At the end of the workshop, stakeholders proposed several collaborative action items, including the establishment of whistleblower and early warning systems, real-time data verification tools, joint audits and risk modeling, and public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on their rights and responsibilities under the loan program.

The event brought together key federal agencies, including branches of the Anti-Corruption Agencies, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Federal Fire Service, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, among others.