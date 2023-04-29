ICPC, Osun govt. hold anti-corruption debate among students

By Victor Adeoti

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is working with the Ministry of Education in Osun to organise schools debate on the impact of corruption on the society.

The debate will be part of activities to mark the 2023 Children’s Day and in line with the ICPC programme of getting students involved in the national anti-corruption campaign.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo by Mr Demola Bakare, ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in the state.

He said that the partnership was agreed after a meeting he had with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Adelani Aderimola.

Bakare explained that the debate would be an avenue for youths in the state, including secondary school students, to contribute to the anti-ccampaign.

He said that apart from the debate, the ICPC would facilitate the setting up of anti-corruption clubs in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The ICPC official explained that the initiative was in line with the commission’s preventive activities a

nd raising corruption change agents across the country.

Bakare further said that ICPC’s preventive mandate was to ensure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ processes, procedures and system were free from corruption.

The ICPC Commissioner added that they have plans to institutionalise a quiz competition in commemoration of International Anti-corruption Day, celebrated every December 9.

In his response, Aderinola pledged the ministry’s support for the debate, saying it would promote behavioural change with regards to corruption in the country.(NAN)