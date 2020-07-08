ICPC orders immediate reconstruction of constituency project in Kwara

Share the news













The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has ordered a contractor to reconstruct a poorly executed consituency road project in Kwara.

The commission directed the contractor handling rehabilitation of Igbaja-Idofin Constituency Road Project in Kwara South Senatorial District to reconstruct the culvert providing access road to Bale area within one week.

The ICPC Team Leader on Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) in Kwara, Mr Aminu Bala, gave the order on Tuesday during the project tracking tour of constituency projects.

Bala, who gave the directive while inspecting the level of work done on the Offa-Ojoku access road and the Igbaja-Idofin road rehabilitation projects, warned that ICPC would not compromise shoddy jobs.

“We will not allow this, this is public funds, we will take necessary action,” he said.

The ICPC official also asked the various communities in which those projects were sited to take ownership by ensuring that such projects were well protected.

The team also on Tuesday tracked solar borehole projects constructed in Kuntu, Ibagun community and Oju-Ekun/Sarumi Agbade. (NAN)

