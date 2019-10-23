ICPC operatives arrest certificate forgers in UNIPORT

Through intelligence gathering and painstaking investigation, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recently arrested two suspects – Mr. Onosemuode Roland and Mr. Jacobson Ubong Jonathan, who specialize in forging school certificates at the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State.

The principal suspect Roland (AKA Rolex) was nabbed in a sting operation successfully carried out by ICPC operatives at the Choba Campus of UNIPORT. The suspects specialize in forging school leaving result, diploma and degree certificates.

Earlier, ICPC undercover operatives approached Mr. Roland and requested him to produce an original Bachelor of Engineering Certificate in Chemical Engineering to aid in employment into one of the oil servicing companies which he agreed to do for the sum of forty five thousand naira only (N45, 000.00).

Roland was arrested after producing forged degree certificate and on receiving the balance sum of N25, 000.00 marked money.

Subsequently, he volunteered a statement in the presence of one Mr. Atarhinyo Solomon Igho and a lawyer Mr. Dennis Enyi Nwokah, where he admitted the allegation of certificate forgery and mentioned Mr. Jacobson Ubong Jonathan as a conspirator who was later arrested by ICPC operatives.

As further investigation is ongoing in the matter, the suspects have since been granted administrative bail by the Commission.

The suspects would be charged to court for allegedly committing offences that contravene Sections 15 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.