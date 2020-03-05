ICPC, OAuGF commence audit, system review of Customs, FIRS

A landmark collaboration wrought between the Independent Corrupt

Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Office of

Auditor-General for the Federation (OAuGF) to carry out audits as well

as system study and review exercises of Federal Government revenue

generating agencies will be activated commencing with the Nigeria

Customs Service and the Federal Inland Revenue Service this March.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye

during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the two agencies

in Abuja recently. The event which marked the formal launch of the

partnership was attended by the media and top hierarchy of both

organisations.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Owasanoye said “a radical problem

requires a radical solution. What we are doing today is to formalize the

relationship that has been incubating for some months in order to deal

with corruption which has set Nigeria back”.

He explained that the relationship with the Auditor-General was to

initiate new strategies and efforts to block leakages in Nigeria’s

revenue generating systems which accountability mechanisms have been

dysfunctional. “The Auditor-General’s office does its work and sends to

the National Assembly, and sometimes until it is debated and made

public, other law enforcement agencies may not be privy to it”, he

lamented, noting that things were about to change for the better.

Prof. Owasanoye also reiterated the three-pronged mandate of the

Commission as being investigation/prosecution; carrying out preventive

measures through systems review of government agencies and public

education.

He added that what the collaboration hoped to achieve was to tackle at

the very root the factors that lead to revenue loss, diversions,

infractions, etc., and quickly punish based on the ICPC legislation.

According to the Chairman, last year, ICPC in its effort to fulfill its

mandate, focused on the utilisation of the Personnel Cost of about 208

MDAs and was able to restrain over N40bn from being misspent.

“Therefore, we would start this assignment by focusing on revenue

generating agencies, looking at their systems through specialized

audits. We solicit the cooperation of the agencies we are to start with

because the intention is to find wrong and deal with it decisively” he

emphasized.

On his part, the Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony M. Ayine,

said that the partnership would entail a joint work-plan and joint

visits; and that it would send a strong signal to Nigerians that the

fight against corruption had taken on a new level.

He said: “Through this event, we are making sure that Nigerians are

aware of our partnership, and we are expected to be held accountable for

results. Our plan is to report back to Nigerians on the first stage of

the partnership by May 2020, and agree to target N100bn in savings,

efficiency gains and financial impacts to be achieved within one year.”