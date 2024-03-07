ICPC, NCS partner on training, tackling corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has pledged increased synergy with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on trainings and stamping out corruption.

The ICPC Commissioner, Mr Garba Tukur-Idris, gave the assurance when he received Mr Kamal Muhammad, the NCS Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto/Zamfara area command on courtesy visit on Thursday in Sokoto.

Tukur-Idris, who is the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, appreciated the Comptroller on the visit which will strengthen their ralationship.

” The agency’s war corruption is key to good governance, growth and development of the country.

” It is important for all agencies of government to collaborate to stem the tide of corruption in the country, ” Tukur-Idris said.

He restated the commission’s commitment to detect and tackle corruption that has negative impact on Nigeria’s image.

According to him, the impact of corruption is manifested in underdevelopment and poverty which makes the prospect of investment unappealing.

He added that the responsibility for projecting the country in a positive light must be a collective effort.

Tukur-Idris reiterated that the agencies had lasting relationships at all levels and assured of maximum support towards reducing corruption to the barest minimum.

The ICPC commissioner recalled that predecessors had left a legacy of strategic partnerships with organisations which needed to build upon.

Eearlier, the NCS area comptroller said he had newly taken over the command leadership and ICPC was the first place to visit.

Muhammad noted that there was need for cooperation, to tackle corrupt practices in all ramifications.

He stressed that effective collaboration would deepen mutual cooperation and synergize efforts for greater impact in the anti-corruption drive.

He said the essence of the visit was to discuss areas of collaboration that would help the course of tackling corruption, most especially the ones related to NCS activities.

He commended the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption and solicited increased collaboration on trainings, information sharing and others to tackle corruption in the society.

“We can come together to train or organise programmes jointly for members of our staff and organisations.

“This is to enhance our skills and knowledge in detecting and preventing corruption, which is related to our mandates in the country,” he said. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu