ICPC mourns death of defence correspondent, Ronald Mutum 

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has described as shocking the death of Mr Ronald Mutum, a journalist covering the commission’s activities for several years.

The condolence message was conveyed in a statement issued by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in Abuja on Monday.Owasanoye said that Mutum exhibited a high sense of professionalism and integrity in reporting only facts and truths for several years he covered the activities of the commission.“

The Board and Management of ICPC are deeply saddened by the shocking news of the death of Mutum, who was for several years one of the most dependable journalists covering ICPC activities.“During his long years of reporting the commission for DailyTrust Newspaper, Mutum exhibited a high sense of professionalism and integrity in reporting only facts and truths.“He was always willing to attend every activity and programme of the commission to which he was invited.“

His untimely demise is a great loss to the media profession, and he will be missed by all of us in the commission.“Our condolences, therefore, go to Mutum’s family, colleagues, and friends. We pray God to strengthen and provide them solace during this time of grief and mourning.“May God grant Ronald Mutum’s soul eternal peace, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mutum was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2019 and had a surgery in Germany, July 2021.NAN also reports that Mutum’s last post on facebook was on March 30 which says, “They are calling it plumonary metastasis!“It’s a new battle front… Already, I’m on a new line of Chemotherapy! God is in control!!”He died on April 8 at the National Hospital, Abuja.(NAN)

