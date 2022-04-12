ICPC mourns Commission’s correspondent, Ronald Mutum

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the Board, and Management of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have expressed shock over the demise of Mr. Ronald Mutum one of the Commission’s correspondents.

The Commission’s Spokesperson Mrs Azuka Ogugua who revealed this in a condolence message stated that they are saddened by the shocking news of Mr Mutum’s death.

She recalled that during his several years of covering the activities of the ICPC, he exhibited a high sense of professionalism and integrity in reporting only facts and truths.

The message reads,”The Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, the Board, and Management of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are deeply saddened by the shocking news of the death of Mr. Ronald Mutum, who was for several years one of the most dependable journalists covering ICPC activities.

“During his long years of reporting the Commission, Ronald exhibited a high sense of professionalism and integrity in reporting only facts and truths.

“He was always willing to attend every activity and programme of the Commission to which he was invited.

“His untimely demise is a great loss to the media profession, and he will be missed by all of us in the Commission. Our condolences, therefore, go to Mutum’s family, colleagues, and friends. We pray God to strengthen and provide them solace during this time of grief and mourning.

“May God grant Ronald Mutum’s soul eternal peace.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

