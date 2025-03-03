ICPC Lauds Gov. Buni for Commitment to Transparency, Accountability

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commended Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni (CON, COMN), for his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and due process in governance.

The commendation was made by Mr. Linus Gubbi, the newly appointed Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner of the ICPC for Borno and Yobe States, during a courtesy visit to the governor in Damaturu.

Mr. Gubbi highlighted Yobe State’s achievements in promoting good governance, including awards for transparency and accountability from the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) program, a World Bank initiative, and the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria.

“We are on a preventive and public enlightenment drive, and I must commend your administration for its efforts in accountability and transparency, which have become a model for others to follow,” Gubbi said.

He urged the governor to establish anti-corruption and transparency units in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to further strengthen the fight against corruption in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Buni emphasized that strong and independent institutions are crucial in addressing corruption, misappropriation, and the diversion of public funds.

“The establishment of the state Bureau on Public Procurement has successfully curbed over-invoicing in procurement and contract awards while promoting transparency and accountability. Its independence from government interference has strengthened its effectiveness,” the governor stated.

He noted that the state House of Assembly’s oversight functions and prudent resource management had enabled the execution of people-centered projects across Yobe.

Governor Buni directed MDAs to collaborate with the ICPC on training finance officers to block financial leakages and uphold accountability in their operations.

The governor expressed appreciation for the ICPC’s recognition and assured his administration’s continued commitment to promoting transparency and fighting corruption.