ICPC inaugurates Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard (SAV) in Yabatech

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged students in tertiary institutions in the country to shun corruption.

Mr Shuntena Binga, the Zonal Commissioner, Lagos Zonal Office gave the advice on Monday, while inaugurating the Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard (SAV) in Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

The zonal commissioner said that students should shun corruption, such as examination malpractice, falsification of certificates, reports and records.

Others vices, he listed, were lack of accountability to parents on school fees and other monies, sex for marks and cybercrime internet fraud, cultism, drug abuse, bullying, lying, cheating and stealing.

According to Binga, corruption hinders development of socioeconomic infrastructure, democracy and good governance, provision of employment, security, foreign investment and poverty.

“Corruption erodes the ethical base of society, diligence, excellence, honesty, merit and integrity,” the commissioner said.

He said that the commission was partnering with Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) a Non Governmental Organization to fight corruption in higher institutions of learning with a view to eliminating it from the society.

“The commission conceptualized the formation of SAV in all tertiary institutions to operate purely as agents of corruption prevention by civil actions.

“Students are a critical segment of the society and the commission does not miss any opportunity to train them on how to join the fight against corruption.

“For us to have a nation that we can all be proud of, students should be involved in the fight against corruption.

“Youths are mostly affected by the negative effects of corruption, and if left unchecked, will destroy their dreams,” he said.

The zonal commissioner, who was represented by Mrs Mary Omonoyan, Principal Superintendent, Education Unit of ICPC, Lagos Zonal Office, said the commission was delighted to interact with students of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Also speaking, the Program Coordinator, YAF, Mr Chamberlain Etukudoh, said the fight against corruption should be an act by all especially the youth.

According to Etukudoh, fighting corruption in our society and taking the campaign to Nigerian youths has been the major aim and objective of YAF.

Miss Esther Babalola, a SAV volunteer and student, lauded the initiators of the program and charged other young Nigerian students to key into the fight against corruption as youth were always at the receiving end.

“I am in ICPC SAV to be able to fight corruption within and outside the school,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 100 students of the institution voluntarily joined the anti-corruption vanguard. (NAN)

