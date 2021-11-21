ICPC inaugurates NYSC anti-corruption, transparency unit

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, ICPC, has said its partnership with the NYSC would continue to play a vital part in the re-orientation of youths to imbibe positive virtues of hardwork and patriotism.

It said all hands must be on deck to ensure that corruption is eradicated in Nigeria.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the Anti-Corruption and Transparency (ACTU) Sub-Units of the National Youth Service Corps.

He commended the Corps for its intention to expand its scope of operation in the fight against corruption.

Addressing the newly inductees, the ICPC boss who was represented by Mr Demola Bakare said in order to achieve its mandate, the ACTU must execute its statutory duties which include periodic sensitisation of staff against corruption, examination of systems, processes and procedures that are prone to corruption and proffering solutions.

He added that they must develop and review the code of ethics for staff and ensure compliance, monitor budget implementation of the Corps and undertake preliminary investigations on complaints, among others.

“To the newly appointed members, l encourage you to work hard, be above board, be responsible and responsive in the exercise of your functions and avoid any questionable acts given the strategic role you are expected to play in your offices”, he said.

Owasanoye urged NYSC Management not to relent in its support to the ACTU, but go a step further to extend same to the sub-units at the Scheme’s State Secretariats and Area Offices by continuing to provide a conducive environment for them.

He emphasised that ACTU was not established to displace Management, rather the Unit will complement Management’s effort in promoting the core values of the NYSC.

In his address, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the Scheme earned recognition for its efforts at promoting ethics following an Annual Ethics and Compliance Scorecard and ACTU Effectiveness Index conducted by the ICPC in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the last quarter of year 2020.

Ibrahim stated that the exercise is a system study to ascertain the level of compliance with ethics, statutory and integrity standards by MDAs and ACTU Effectiveness Index.

“At the end of the exercise, the Scheme scored 77.75% to record a substantial compliance level and ranked among the ten best performing MDAs”, the DG said.

Speaking further, Ibrahim whose address was presented by the Director, Human Resource Management, Hajiya Habiba Bappah said today’s inauguration is a follow-up to the induction of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of the NYSC Headquarters which took place recently where he emphasized the need to replicate the Unit in all NYSC Area Offices and State Seçretariats.

He enjoined the ACTU Sub-Unit members to be above board in complementing the efforts of the main Unit at the National Directorate Headquarters Abuja.

“We will continue to deepen our strides towards enthrenching work ethics of integrity, transparency, accountability and efficiency”, the DG said.

Ibrahim enjoined the inductees to maintain good records of proven integrity, dedication to duty and utilise the knowledge acquired for the effective discharge of their assignment.

“We will rely on you for the promotion of diligence at work, fairness and sincerity, in line with the standard set by the commission”, Ibrahim added.

In his introductory address, the Acting Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Tapshang said the activities of ACTU has reawakened the consciousness of staff and engendered better attitude to work.

He enjoined the new inductees to effectively guide and supervise the Anti-Corruption Vanguard so as to make their activities more result-oriented while he promised that management would provide the necessary support to enable them succeed.

